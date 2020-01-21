R&A recognition for Castlerock GC

R&A recognition for Castlerock GC

Castlerock Golf Club.

ANY wonder it's dubbed the 'golf coast.'

With a couple of Irish Opens and The Open in recent years, the north coast really is the home of golf on this island.

Now, comes news of another major tournament and, this time, it's Castlerock's turn to shine.

The town's stunning Mussenden Links has been selected to host the Royal and Ancient's Women's Senior Amateur Championship in 2021.

The two day event will take place between August 18-20.

