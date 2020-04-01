ISPS Handa World Invitational cancelled

THIS year’s ISPS Handa World Invitational golf tournmament at Galgorm Castle and Massereene Golf Clubs has been cancelled.

Events Director Gary Henry said this is very disappointing as the event was due to move up to another level for both men and women in 2020, including live daily television coverage globally.

“However, in light of the coronavirus and in agreement with all stakeholders it was felt that everyone’s focus must be on dealing with the current pandemic and all it brings,” said Mr Henry.

“Rest assured, we will communicate with key partners over the coming months and we have already initiated planning for 2021 with the Tours and our title sponsorm” said Mr. Henry.

“Stay safe for now and we look forward to updating you with plans for 2021 at the appropriate time.”