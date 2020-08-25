NI Open swings into Mid and East Antrim with Galgorm date

THE securing of two of golfing’s biggest tournaments to Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort has been welcomed by Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Peter Johnston.

The Northern Ireland Open supported by The R&A has been added to the European Challenge Tour’s 2020 Road to Mallorca schedule from September 3 to 6.

And just over two weeks later, the stunning Ballymena venue will play host to the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open on the European Tour in an historic first for the course.

Mayor Johnston said: “I am delighted that Galgorm Castle has been chosen to host these prestigious tournaments, which will help to showcase the beauty and welcome that Mid and East Antrim is renowned for, to the rest of the world.

“The staging of both the Irish Open and the Northern Ireland Open will cap off an amazing summer of golfing and bring a much welcome vote of confidence to the area.

“I congratulate all those involved in bringing both events to Galgorm, which has world class facilities and a stunning location.

“Council has been delighted to work closely with Galgorm and all our local tourism and hospitality providers to welcome visitors and encourage as many people as possible to #RediscoverMEA and all that our borough has to offer.”

Jamie Hodges, Head of the Challenge Tour, said: “We are delighted to be able to add the Northern Ireland Open supported by The R&A to the 2020 schedule as we continue to reshape the season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The R&A is dedicated to supporting golf and its additional support this year has been crucial in helping us to stage this event.

“Our thanks also go to Galgorm Castle, a venue that our members know well and always enjoy playing, and to Tourism Northern Ireland and Mid & East Antrim Borough Council for their valued support.”