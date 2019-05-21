Cycling for Burundi in glorious sunshine

THE ORGANISER of the recent charity cycle raising money to help one of the poorest regions in the world has thanked everyone for their generous contributions and support.

Blessed with perfect sunny weather, the recent Cycling for Burundi event was supported by a large number of cyclists from many clubs near and far and by those in no club at all.

Organiser Billy Smith said: “What a success, not only did we get the best day of the year, but 54 cyclists enjoyed breath-taking scenery and a fantastic lunch at the new Velo Culture café in Portrush.

“A total of £630 was raised on the day and that will go with the money raised at other events, towards the Great Lakes Outreach in Burundi.”

