Children's colourful wall art unveiled in Scurragh

Some colourful wall art was unveiled by a group of young enthusiastic residents of a housing estate in Birr last week.

A group of 13 youngsters, from Scurragh, came together over the Easter holidays to complete the work in an effort to enhance their community.

Speaking at the event, Rebecca Connolly, from Offaly Local Development Company, firstly spoke about the work they undertake going into communities, “trying to enhance them and see what services are needed, trying to provide them and putting groups together to try empower communities”. “It's all about social inclusion and community enhancement,” she added.

According to Rebecca, work for this lovely project began at a recent Easter fun day in April where a group of children came together on the day. “We did a lot work on the day including the wall art,” she continued.

The original area was made of rotting plywood and was in need of decoration. According to Rebecca, it didn't look “very nice and was not inviting”.

The group of children along with help from Rebecca and Louise Larkin painted the area in different colours and installed the boards back into the window spaces. “It now looks so much nicer then it was before. You can be proud that you did this in your community. And, when you are going by you can say we did that. It also looks like children are involved in this building as well.”

There was a round of applause for the children involved. “This evening is about acknowledging what the children have done. For such a young age, they are already contributing to the community,” Rebecca enthused before the children were presented with certificates in recognition of their efforts.