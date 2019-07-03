Police issue 'direct appeal' after motorist caught driving on the wrong side of the road

Police in Coleraine have made a direct appeal to the driver of a car captured on camera driving on the wrong side of the road, on the hard shoulder, in the Ballymoney area to come forward. 

Sergeant Robert Ennis is also appealing to the public to help them identify the driver of the car. 

Sergeant Ennis said: "Police were made aware of footage that captured a blue vehicle - possibly a BMW - being driven on the hard shoulder, on the wrong side of the Ballybogey Road towards oncoming traffic on Thursday, 27th June at around 8am. 

“Had this car struck a vehicle, it could have had catastrophic consequences and I would urge the driver of this vehicle to come forward to us. 

“I am also appealing to anyone who was travelling on the Ballybogey Road around this time on Thursday and saw this vehicle, or who may have captured this incident on their dash cam to contact us. 

"If you can help us identify the driver please call police in Coleraine on the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 2423 of 28/6/19."

