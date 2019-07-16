Calling all kids - it’s healthy, it’s fun, it’s the Parkrun

THE ORGANISERS of Riverside Junior Parkrun in Ballymoney are appealing for young people to come along and join in some healthy fun first thing on a Sunday morning.



Now in its 40th week, currently 35 kids aged between four and 14 do the 2km run in Riverside Park starting at the car park at 9.30am.



The weekly event helped by volunteer marshalls is organised by run directors Charley Corbett and Victoria Smyth.



Commenting, Charley said: “35 weans a week have been taking part and we have room for plenty more, we can take as many as come along.



“It's a fantastically healthy way to start the day the best antidote to mobile phones and computers there is.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*