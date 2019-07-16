Mining company responds to Chronicle following Glens meeting article

A MINING company planning to develop an underground gold and silver mine in the Sperrins is offering local groups the opportunity to find out more about mining by taking a ‘tunnel tour’ of its existing operations.



The firm, Dalradian, was responding to a public meeting held in Cushendall last week.



Although Dalradian does not operate in the Glens, the firm’s Community Relations Manager, Peter McKenna, was keen to point out that modern mining already operates safely across the UK and Ireland.



He said: “Modern mining already takes place across these islands in environmentally sensitive areas. For the past 40 years, for example, Europe’s largest zinc mine has operated beside Navan, under one of the tributaries of the river Boyne in an area renowned for its fishing, agri-food and tourism.



“Across the water, planning has been granted for a gold mine in the Trossachs National Park and in the North York Moors National Park there is a substantial polyhalite (fertilizer) mine under construction.



“Every mine is, of course, different, but there are good examples of how mines can successfully operate while safeguarding the environment.



“Dalradian has submitted a planning application for an underground gold and silver mine in west Tyrone.

