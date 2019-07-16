Police treat flag removal as 'sectarian motivated hate crime'

Police treat flag removal as 'sectarian motivated hate crime'

The Union Jack flag was removed from Ballintoy Orange Lodge and a tricolour erected prior to the Twelfth morning.

THE Worshipful Master of Ballintoy Orange Lodge has said the erection of an Irish tricolour on the building prior to the Twelfth morning was unprovoked, and does not have the support of those living in the village and surrounding area.

Worshipful Master, Bro. Wesley Craig, said: "I have spoken to many people from Ballintoy since this hate crime was carried out and they, like the lodge members, are extremely disappointed.

"This year was no different to any other: residents and tourists from all sections of the community came out to see the band and lodge members walk through the village on the Twelfth morning and back again on the return leg that same evening.

"I would call on our locally elected representatives, from all parties, to roundly condemn this attack; this is neither respectful nor tolerant - two wishes repeated almost daily by Sein Fein, the SDLP and Alliance."

