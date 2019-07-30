Gearing up for Ballykelly Engine and Country Music Show

THE Golf may be over but all roads still lead to the North Coast and to Ballykelly for the widely anticipated Engine Show- this weekend.

Interest in the Ballykelly Engine Show is hotting up with an array of trucks, tractors, plant, machinery and cars coming from all over Ireland and as far away as England to be displayed during the event which is taking place on Sunday August 4 2019 at the former Shackleton site in Ballykelly.

This family event is not just for tractor/engine lovers as there is a music zone featuring some of Ireland’s best loved entertainers and a kidzone which has a range of activities designed to keep children entertained all day.

John Madine, Shackleton Events said, “This event has been designed to provide a full day of entertainment for the whole family.

The engine lovers can spend the whole day checking out the wide variety of machinery on show while the rest of the family can enjoy the fantastic music provided by artists including Curtis Magee, Joe Moore (aka Scania Man) and Pamela Gilmartin, to name but a few.

And of course, not forgetting the children who can enjoy all sorts of kiddie fun including an inflatable obstacle course, Wiggle car track, a large slide and a penalty shootout.

What makes this event unique is that even though we are in Northern Ireland and Ballykelly to be specific, we don’t have to worry about the weather!

The music, food and kidszone are all indoor in our massive airplane hangar which is ideal for an event like this.”

The gates open at 11am and the event runs through until 6pm.

For further information or to book tickets/display space please log onto www.theengineshow.com or contact us via The Engine Show Ballykelly Facebook page.

Admission is priced at £10 for adults, £5 for students and senior citizens and children are free.

Display vehicles cost from £10 with free admission for the driver.