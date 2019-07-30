Citizens save a life

THE QUICK thinking actions of off duty health professionals and spectators, that helped save a man's life at last Saturday's Dunloy Accordion Band parade, have been commended.



Mr Cyril Glass, former Imperial Grand Master of the Independent Orange Institution, collapsed with a suspected heart attack while on parade with Killycoogan Accordion Band.



Off duty nurses quickly attended Mr Glass to provide first aid, with parade spectator Mr Mark Heaney racing to get a defibrillator at Ballymoney Royal British Legion.



Mr Heaney, formerly of Ballintoy, told The Chronicle: “Killycoogan band were coming along Charlotte Street and near the town clock Cyril gave a wee stagger and then collapsed.



“A couple of girls who were off duty nurses went to help him as a whole scrum of people moved towards him too.



“When they called for defibrillators I immediately headed for Townhead Street knowing there was one in the Town Hall and the Legion.



“The Town Hall was closed so I raced on to the Legion, got the one they have in the reception, raced back down again and handed it over.



*Full story in this week's Chronicle*