Crucial meeting for Inga case

A MEETING last week with the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) and the legal representative of the Hauser Family is another step towards seeking justice for the murder of Inga-Maria, aged 18 brutally murdered and dumped in Ballypatrick Forest on 6 April 1988.



Claire McKeegan, Solicitor was accompanied by SDLP Assembly Member John Dallat and Keeley Moss who is writing a book on the life of the young German backpacker. Inga who travelled from Munich who was a talented musician, composer, artist and above all a lover of Ireland and its people.



Speaking after the meeting with the PPS Mr Dallat said: “A file is now being considered by a very senior team of experts and we remain hopeful that a case will be recommended for prosecution.

