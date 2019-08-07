Masked man demanded money from Newtown Bar armed with a 'potato peeler' - court hears

AN ARMED masked man who allegedly tried to rob the Newtown off-sales, Limavady, has been refused bail because he is a “risk to the public” and could “interfere with witnesses.”

Adam Hogg, 28, of Benevenagh Drive in the town, appeared at Limavady Magistrates Court today, Wednesday August 7, charged with attempted robbery, possessing a weapon, possessing cannabis, and assaulting two police officers.

The court heard how at around 6.30pm on Monday, August 5, Hogg entered the Newtown Bar off license wearing a mask and carrying, what police identified through CCTV as a knife and demanded the one male staff member hand over money.

The person working in the off license recognised Hogg and refused to hand over any money, causing Hogg to panic and leave.

The staff member recognised Hogg as he has “known him for years,” and reported the incident to the police.

Police tracked Hogg down to his partners house where he was arrested, and found to be in possession of an amount of cannabis.

Hogg was taken to Coleraine PSNI custody suite and then taken to Causeway Hospital to be assessed. When at Causeway Hospital, Hogg assaulted two police officers that had accompanied him.

Defence barrister for Hogg told the court he is a drug user, he accepted it was him who entered the Newtown Bar off sales, and accepts he was in possession of a weapon.

Defence barrister for Hogg denied his client intended to rob the Newtown off sales, but to speak to staff about an extremely sick relative being sold alcohol.

A PSNI Constable told the court CCTV footage confirmed the item was a knife. Defence for Hogg claimed the item was a potato peeler. This was refuted again by PSNI.

District Judge Paul Copeland denied Hogg bail on grounds that he may commit further offences to fund a drug habit, may be a risk to public safety and could interfere with witnesses who identified him.

Hogg will appear at Coleraine Magistrates Court on September 2, via video link.