Early morning call out for Red Bay RNLI

Volunteers from Red Bay RNLI in county Antrim and Campbeltown RNLI in Scotland came to the aid of a sailor in difficulty off the Mull of Kintyre in the early hours of this morning (Thursday 8 August).

The volunteer crew at Red Bay RNLI were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 1.30am this morning by Belfast Coastguard and asked to go to the aid of a 45ft yacht with five people onboard. One of the sailors onboard was suffering from severe back pain and in need of medical attention.

The lifeboat launched immediately under Coxswain Paddy McLaughlin and made best speed to the location off the Mull of Kintyre. Campbeltown RNLI’s all-weather lifeboat was requested to launch a short time later.

Weather conditions at the time were good with calm seas.

Once on scene, a paramedic doctor was transferred from Campbeltown’s lifeboat to assess the casualty and safely transfer him on to the lifeboat while the Red Bay crew illuminated the area with their spotlights. The casualty was subsequently transferred to hospital by Campbeltown RNLI.

Speaking following the call out, Red Bay RNLI Coxswain Paddy McLaughlin said: ‘We would like to send our best wishes to the sailor for a full and speedy recovery. As he was suffering from severe pain back and in need of medical attention, the challenge for both lifeboat crews this morning was to ensure he was assessed and safely transferred onto the lifeboat. The call out which was co-ordinated by our colleagues in Belfast Coastguard highlights the close working relationships we have with volunteer crews across the RNLI, both here and in Scotland.’