Councillor pledges support for Castlerock's Irish Open bid

A bird’s eye view of Castlerock Golf Club.

SDLP Councillor Helena Dallat O’Driscoll has written to Castlerock Golf Club General Manager pledging her full support to the club’s bid for the Irish Open in 2022.

She said: “Castlerock Golf Club is highly respected everywhere and would be a wonderful venue for the Irish Open in 2022 and I wish them well in their bid for this honour.

“In previous years, local golf clubs have played a major role in promoting the Causeway Coast and Glens as a premier tourist attraction, given the worldwide publicity that the area has enjoyed.”

