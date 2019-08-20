DUP legal challenge to rainbow flag decision

The DUP has insisted its legal challenge to a council decision on flying the rainbow flag is “legitimate.”



Last month members voted narrowly in favour of hoisting the flag on Foyle Pride day to demonstrate solidarity with the LGBT community.



This week however, it emerged the party had “called in” the decision based on a belief the motion was procedurally flawed.



“We have exercised our democratic right to have the process by which this decision was arrived at scrutinised,” a DUP spokesperson told the Chronicle.



The party went on to suggest Sinn Fein Mayor Sean Bateson “abused his position” by introducing the item on the agenda without prior consultation with other parties.

