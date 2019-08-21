Tipp crowned All Ireland champions

Tipperary were crowned All Ireland Senior Hurling champions for the 28th time on Sunday as they demolished a Kilkenny team who had to play over half the game with 14 men, after Richie Hogan was sent off just before half time.

While the victory itself was no surprise, the 14 point margin was equally surprising and emphatic as Tipp went to town on the wounded Cats in the second half.

The win comes after Liam Sheedy returned as manager at the start of the year and there is no doubting that he has had a huge part to play in returning the Liam McCarthy to the Premier County.

Goals from Niall O’Meara, Seamus Callanan and John O’Dwyer proved decisive as Kilkenny, who were more than a match for Tipperary in the opening half, struggled to deal with the intensity and performance that Tipp brought in the second half.

Tipp midfielder Noel McGrath picked up the RTE man of the match.

The final in Croke Park was a sell out with a large Tipperary crowd making the journey to the Capital.

The honour of accepting the Liam McCarthy cup went to Drom and Inch man Seamus Callanan as the deadly full forward completed the sequence by scoring a goal in every championship game this year on route to picking up his third All Ireland medal.

After the wild scenes of celebration in Croke Park, the Tipperary players and management along with supporters had their after match function in the Clayton Burlington hotel on Sunday night.

Players and management visited Crumlin and Temple Street children’s hospital on Monday morning before setting out on the road for home.

They got back to Thurles on Monday evening where they were greeted by thousands of supporters at the official homecoming at Semple Stadium.

With one All Ireland in the bag, the year is not over for Tipperary supporters.

This Saturday Tipperary take on Cork in the All Ireland U20 hurling final in Limerick.

This Saturday Tipperary take on Cork in the All Ireland U20 hurling final in Limerick.

Liam Cahill's charges will be looking to keep up the winning momentum and finish off the year in style.