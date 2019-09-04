Ferbane Happy Heart Day a huge success

The Ferbane Happy Heart Day was a great success. Lots of people came and availed of the free mini heart health checks by the Irish Heart Foundation Nurses. Ferbane coder dojo was a huge hit with all ages, young and old! We held CPR demos on the half hour and they went really well.

We were delighted to raise some much needed funds and to meet interested members of our community. John Dolan gave a great talk, his story is amazing! All in all, the Ferbane CFR group really enjoyed the day and were extremely grateful to all of the local businesses and members of our community who contributed to the day and made it possible. We are looking forward to Ferbane Happy Heart Day 2020!

Meanwhile, the newly formed group is looking for more people to get involved. If interested in volunteering or for further information please call (085) 1434963.