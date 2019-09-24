Loreto Principal gives low marks to 'lack of investment'

A COLERAINE college Principal has warned that budget cuts and “a lack of genuine investment” are jeopardising his students' future education.



Speaking at Loreto's annual senior prizegiving, Mr Michael James said: “It is incumbent upon me as an educator to highlight, once again, the significant lack of funding that is currently being faced by schools.



“Over the past eight years Coleraine schools have been involved in a rationalisation process that has reduced the number of schools by two, causing significant savings for the Department of Education.



“And yet our school has failed to reap the benefits of these savings, because many other schools have been slow to engage fully in that rationalisation process that is required right across Northern Ireland.”

