Dungannon drink driver featured in viral online video handed minimum motoring ban

A DUNGANNON man whose drink driving antics became the subject of a viral online video has been handed the minimum driving ban period for the offence.

Neal McRory was banned for the minimum 12 months at Dungannon Magistrate's Court and could be back on the roads within nine after he was classified eligible by a judge to take part in a course to get his ban reduced.

He was detected driving at more than three and a half times the legal limit when arrested by Police on 2nd September.

Police released footage of the incident at the time which had been taken by a motorist driving behind McRory.

In the video, the driver of the vehicle can be seen swerving back and forth across the road for an extended period of time.

Accompanying the video shared online, Police commented: "This has to stop, everyone has a role to play, us, you and the courts.

"The stigmatising of drink drivers urgently needs to be ramped up within families and amongst friends.

“Let’s get the roads cleaned of these selfish individuals.”

Dungannon Magistrate’s Court heard that on 2nd September, at 2.15pm, Police were tasked to the Granville Road following a report of a road traffic collision.

The vehicle being driven by McRory, 46, of Castleview Heights, Dungannon, had collided with another vehicle, clipping its wing mirror.

Both drivers were at the scene at the time and the defendant was noticeably intoxicated.

McRory was arrested and brought to Dungannon Police station, where he gave a lower reading of 128 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, over three and a half times the legal limit of 35.

Defence counsel stated their client had a “previously clean driving record”.

No reference was made throughout the sentencing hearing to the video footage shared widely online.

District Judge Mark McGarrity imposed the minimum 12 month disqualification period and fined him £250. He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy and was deemed eligible by the Judge for the drink driving course, successful completion of which would see the period of disqualification reduced to nine months.