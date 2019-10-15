Local MLAs yearly expenses total £98k

NORTH Antrim's five MLAs racked-up expenses totalling £98,003 in the space of 12 months.



According to figures published by the Assembly last week, the politicians' travel budget alone almost reached £5000.



The remaining sum was largely spent on office rental and staff costs.



Top spender was leader of the Ulster Unionist Party Robin Swann, whose expenses totalled £23,103.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*