Banagher book launch brings in crowd

Banagher lady Lyn Maloney has penned a beautiful new children's book "A Fairy Wonderland of Rhymes" which she launched on Friday night last in St. Rynagh's N.S.

Such was the crowd that turned out for the launch, extra seating had to be provided as the crowds flocked in to purchase a signed copy of her new book of fairy stories.

Early reviews have deemed it "A book for all ages", prompting the author Lyn Maloney to re-evaluate the reading age to 0 - Infinity!

Lyn dedicated “A Fairy Wonderland of Rhymes” to her grandchildren Lucy and Fionn, so that she could illuminate their childhood in the way that her very own Irish childhood came to life with stories of fairies and sprites. In this collection of seventy-three poems, the child and adult alike are transported to Fairyland with such enchanting lyrics as The Little Fairies Wren and An Irish Fairy Charm.

All seventy-three poems are printed in large, easy-to-read type with illustrations by Sally-Ann Kelly from Kildare capturing the magic and mysticism of the fairy realm. This is a book filled with love and laughter, care and kindness, and above all, courage and determination for children of all ages just like the author herself who possesses all those traits and much more besides.

Publisher Marguerite Tonery said the poems brought out the beauty of the heart of Ireland that is Offaly, and the surroundings with the woodlands, rivers, are all contained within. She said she ‘felt privileged’ to be in the company of such a great author as Lyn. She spoke about the ‘power of poetry for children and how the author has captured the stories so well. ‘When you can hold them in your hands and bring the children to another world, to another place, it’s an incredible talent, a special skill.’ She described Lyn’s book of poems as ‘a most amazing book and magnificent book for all times that will pass down through generations. Lyn is a most amazing poet, she can stand alone anywhere in the world.’ The publisher then announced that Lyn’s book is selling very well in so many countries already ‘it will sell in any country in the world because her poetry is magnificent’ she said. Commenting on the illustrator Sally Ann Kelly, she said that the Kildare woman ‘set the poetry alight in a fairyland of rhymes’.

An emotional author told the large gathering that she was overwhelmed with the love and support that she has received from the public for her new book since it came to Banagher. ‘The people of Banagher and beyond have been great, it’s a rural thing I suppose’ said Lyn. Thanking everyone, she said she didn’t want to leave anyone out, ‘but there are so many that have helped me and have been there for me in the good times and the not so good times, we all make each other what we are’ she said. She thanked everyone in Tribes Press in Galway for their help and support saying that when she was researching a publisher, Marguerite Tonery’s name stuck out for her being an Irish children’s author herself.

She said it was lovely to share the occasion with so many, her first book launch ‘and hopefully’ said Lyn, ‘the first of many’.

One of three children born to Hugh and Mary Coghlan, her brother Ian lost his life in a drowning accident in the Shannon in 1995 when he was just 21 years old. In May 2018 her sister Pam (Regan) lost her battle with cancer. Around the same time, Lyn was recovering from a thyroid cancer operation herself and it was while she was recovering from her illness that she decided to write the poems.

The mother of two grown up sons, Matty who plays hurling with St. Rynagh’s senior team, while son Danny is in Australia. Lyn said she really wrote the poems for her two grandchildren, Lucy and Fionn whom she adores, and has dedicated the book to them. Her greatest inspiration was her granny Kitty McNally, she revealed, and her mother Mary. ‘When we were children, they were always making up stories and telling them to us and they all were so real and we loved them’ she said. The Bord Na Móna (Blackwater) secretary says that she always wanted to write poems. ‘As a child growing up in the centre of Ireland, I lived surrounded by amazing rivers, countryside and peatlands. In those early days of my youth, I fell in love with the mystical world of fairies and I always dreamed of one day creating art that would tell people of the world beyond the seeing eye.’ And she encourages all to ‘fall in love with fairies, the most magical and natural beings of all.’ So it can only be one way from here for the Banagher poet, and that is, onwards and upwards.