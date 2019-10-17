Birr woman to participate in Focus Ireland 'Shine A Light' Sleep-Out on Cork's Spike Ireland

Birr native, Una O'Grady, along with other members of the business community in Cork, will participate in the annual Focus Ireland Shine a Light Sleep-Out taking place on Cork’s historic Spike Island.

This event calls on the business community to send a message of solidarity to people experiencing homelessness in Ireland by sleeping-out and raising funds to support the vital work of Focus Ireland.

Focus Ireland works with people who are homeless, or at risk of losing their homes across Ireland. Focus Ireland’s strategy outlines that the real solutions to this crisis lie in preventing people from becoming homeless in the first place and ensuring that they are helped to stay in their home once they have found one.

There were 10,338 people homeless in the week of August 19 – 25 2019 across Ireland. This figure includes adults and children. The number of homeless families has increased by 348% since August 2014. More than one in three people in emergency accommodation is a child. However, this number does not include ‘hidden homeessness’ which refers to people who are living in squats or ‘sofa surfing’ with friends. Furthermore, women and children staying in domestic violence refuges are not included in these homeless emergency accommodation counts. The national figure also does not include people who are sleeping rough.

If you would like to donate to this cause, please support Una by clicking on the below links and selecting “Donate Now”.

https://shine-a-light-at-work-2019.everydayhero.com/ie/una-o-grady