"A call for help"

Former nurse abused emergency services nearly 200 times

Denise Gray

Julie Magee

Julie Magee

A FORMER nurse has been banned from harassing the emergency services, particularly the police and paramedics, after a court heard how she had abused staff nearly 200 times.

Denise Gray also received a suspended prison sentence and Judge Peter King, sitting at Coleraine Courthouse yesterday (Monday), granted an application for an interim Antisocial Behaviour Order (ASBO).

Gray, 56, of Circular Road, Coleraine, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police constable in the execution of his duty on August 29 this year and disorderly behaviour at Causeway Hospital on the same date.

