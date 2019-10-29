Citroen boss leads tributes to Lex Halliday

Well known Bushmills car businessman loses battle with cancer aged 61

Citroen boss leads tributes to Lex Halliday

Lex Halliday visited his Bushmills showroom in the days leading up to his death.

Jason Craig

Reporter:

Jason Craig

Email:

jason.craig@thechronicle.uk.com

THE boss of Citroën UK has led tributes to Lex Halliday, who passed away following a long battle with illness, describing him as “an exceptionally well-respected member” of the motor trade.

His funeral took place last Wednesday, with seven hundred mourners packing into Portrush Presbyterian Church to pay their last respects to one of the area’s highest profile businessmen.

His son Lexy told the Chronicle the number of people who attended the Service of Thanksgiving reflected how popular he was.

“Throughout his time working at the business, dad made sure he looked after people,” he said. “Friends and customers kept coming back because he was honest.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130