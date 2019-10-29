‘Stop’ signs for Gracehill Road killer junction at last

Plan for 'Stop' signs and rumble strips at Clintyfinnan, where American visitor Mr Michael Monroe was killed. SPB44-15

‘STOP’ signs will finally be erected at two notorious Gracehill Road junctions after a year of intense campaigning by multiple organisations and individuals.

Department for Infrastructure officials, after months of refusing to budge in the face of mounting pressure, finally confirmed their change of heart in a meeting with local representatives last Friday.

North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey, who attended the meeting and UUP Cllr Joan Baird have both welcomed the move.

