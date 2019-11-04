Love is in the air with ‘Love Club’ date night coming to Birr

What if we could cook up a recipe for love and put it in a bottle? Love Portion number 9 would be a best seller and we would all be living happily ever after with our soul mates. However, falling in love is both mysterious and wonderful but so far, there’s no magical formula. The good news is that there’s a new way to increase the odds of finding your one and only, even in this changing world and it’s coming to Birr on December 8 next.

Boosting the hopes of those in search of true love, Ireland’s ‘Love Club’ is a revolutionary approach to dating where together, they are creating a platform that will change dating forever. Meeting a potential partner can be daunting and for some, it can be hard to create opportunities to meet their forever someone in this busy, non-stop world that we live in today.

Times have change and so have, we. Everyone knows that time is precious and that finding true love is nearly impossible if you’re not constantly socialising 24/7 or confident enough to use online dating as your own tool, and that’s where the ‘Love Club’ differ.

It’s their goal to take the stress out of dating and create a platform where all you have to do is sign up, turn up and have some fun in a safe environment, supported by the ‘Love Club’. The Club is a team of experienced professionals from all walks of life and they have come together.

The ‘Love Club’ caters for ages 30 – 75 + and it’s not only about finding your true love. But, it is also about creating last friendships with others in the same boat.

The dream team includes Lisa, Nicole, Frances and Gerard. Lisa and Nicole, co owners of the ‘Wellness Centre’, Westport, are trained to eradicate any anxiety, stress or confidence issues related to dating and relationships. They work to empower you and get you to where you want to be personally and ready to face the dating world.

Gerard, one of Ireland’s leading event managers, will create outstanding romantic, fun filled events night and weekends. With this in mind, he is looking forward to a forthcoming event in Birr on December 8, taking place in the County Arms between 3pm and 7pm. As part of the date event, members get to relish getting to know each other over a delicious three course meal while enjoying entertainment from local entertainer, Dickie Donnelly, with hopes high that couples will end the night with praise for great food, fun music and plans for some couples to continue dating their match.

Fresh from a successful night in Kiltimagh on October 20 last, the ‘Tribune’ met with Gerard last week to find out what the ‘Love Club’ has to offer those in search for true love or simply just to find that special someone.

Gerard enthused that the ‘Love Club’ is an “exciting new approach to dating” and has been met with enthusiasm from single, separated and divorced people between 30 and 75 +, with 50% of couples choosing to continue dating after their initial match.

Key to the success of the date nights is the support from Gerard and the ‘Love Club’ team, who are on hand to facilitate introductions, keep conversation flowing and create a relaxed and fun-filled atmosphere.

Gerard is one of the founding members of Ireland’s ‘Love Club’ and he explained the evenings “provide the prefect environment for members to find romance in a safe and supportive environment”. “It can be tough to find love if you have a busy schedule and aren’t able to socialise regularly or are daunted by internet dating,” he outlined.

“With the support from the Love Club team on the night, our date nights make it easy and fun for our members to meet new people, make friends and potentially find the one.”

Take control of your destiny. Join Ireland’s ‘Love Club’ today. Annual membership fee is €100 and then pay as you go for date nights, approximately €100. More date nights are also planned for Galway on November 24, for Kiltimagh on December 15. Log onto www.irelandsloveclub.ie or call (089)4914739 where you will get on the path to finding love! All in association with the Wellness Centre Westport and Positive Event Management.