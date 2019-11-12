Flooding affects local roads

Flooding affects local roads
Jonathan McNabb

Reporter:

Jonathan McNabb

Email:

jonathan.mcnabb@thechronicle.uk.com

Motorists are advised to take extreme caution on the roads this morning and into the afternoon.

The River Bann has overflowed its banks leaving some nearby areas, including the Strand Road, partially underwater.

Flooding has also been reported under the bridge in Windyhall, amongst other areas.

Police have said there is a lot of surface water on the Dunluce Road outside Portrush, not far from Dunluce Castle and a number of vehicles have become stuck.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130