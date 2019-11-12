Flooding affects local roads

Motorists are advised to take extreme caution on the roads this morning and into the afternoon.

The River Bann has overflowed its banks leaving some nearby areas, including the Strand Road, partially underwater.

Flooding has also been reported under the bridge in Windyhall, amongst other areas.

Police have said there is a lot of surface water on the Dunluce Road outside Portrush, not far from Dunluce Castle and a number of vehicles have become stuck.