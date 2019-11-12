Magilli-gone!

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council has officially declared Magilligan harbour a ‘surplus asset’, ahead of its transfer to Foyle Harbour Commissioners.



The move paves the way for construction a multi-million pound cruise ship terminal in Lough Foyle with disembarkation points on both sides of the border.



Foyle Commissioners believe the project has the potential to attract thousands more big-spending passengers than currently visit the north of island. They suggest up to 60 per cent will wish to take tours to Causeway Coast and Glens.



“We welcome the decision by the Council to move ahead with the asset transfer of the Magilligan Point ferry terminal and slipway,” said a spokesperson for Foyle Port this week.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*