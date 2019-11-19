Couple appear in court

A JUDGE has lifted a ban on reporting allegations of child cruelty against a couple from Mosside.



Christopher Fulton (30) and Amanda Fulton (31) of Rockfield Gardens initially appeared at Coleraine Magistrates' court last Monday (November 11).



They are accused of grievous bodily harm with intent, two counts of child cruelty involving two different children and causing or allowing a child to suffer serious physical harm.



The court heard an infant suffered a fractured scull, lacerations to the liver and broken ribs.



The defendants were remanded in custody and, after the judge heard a social media storm had culminated in death threats, he imposed a blanket ban on media reports of the case.

