Festive fun and frolics promised again before Birr Christmas lights switched on

The Birr Christmas Lights group is poised once again to build on the fantastic success of previous years' celebration of festive frolics and fun and Christmas lights display with an even bigger spectacle in the town on Friday, November 29.

Over the last number of years, the festive spectacle has grown and the town has enjoyed an afternoon of magical festive fun, which culminates in the switching on of Birr's Christmas lights.

The ‘Tribune’ once again has it on good authority that this year, preparations are well underway for something as spectacular as ever with organisers hard at work all week adorning the monument in Emmet Square and the stately trees of John's Mall with Christmas lights.

On Friday, November 29, Santa's much loved train will make a welcome return and will run between 3.30pm and 5.30pm while Santa will also be on hand to meet and greet the children in Birr in Connaught street in the afternoon. A new and welcome addition to this year's festivities will be story telling for the children, also taking place in Connaught Street, Birr.

All adding up to the festive atmosphere on the day, people can expect entertainment and fun for both young and old alike. With the much loved school choirs in Emmet Square from midday to rock you with a few festive tunes. So, don't miss out on what is a great afternoon of festive fun in Birr.

With this in mind, Birr Christmas Lights group is calling on everyone from the local community and businesses to come on board and support this exciting event to ensure the 2019 spectacle is bigger and better then ever.

Organisers are encouraging local businesses to have their windows dressed for Friday, November 29, which will only add to the town's festive atmosphere.

The afternoon of festive fun will culminate with the switching on the Christmas lights at 6.15pm this year with Dick Donnelly getting everyone in the Christmas spirit beforehand in Emmet Square.