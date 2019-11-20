Many Birr people want Primary Care Centre

Many people in Birr are keen that a Primary Care Centre will be built in the town.

The County Council denied planning permission for a Centre at a certain location, several months ago, but the thinking now is that it will most probably grant permission if the right site is chosen.

Birr 20:20 said it’s been in contact with the HSE and a representative from the HSE will attend Birr 20:20’s next monthly meeting, which will be on December 11.

Apparently, the HSE have been examining five or six possible sites in the town during recent months, some sites deemed more suitable than others.

Birr has four General Practitioners and they all say they are overworked and there are not enough doctors in the town. They are all keen to see a Primary Care Centre built.

Cllr John Clendennen said Primary Care Centres are working very well across Ireland, including a successful Centre in Tullamore. He said the creation of a Centre in Birr will be absolutely no threat to the Nursing Unit.

Cllr Peter Ormond said he wants to see a Centre in the town. “The general feeling is that people want one. Indeed, the quicker the better. Unfortunately the HSE has no plans to create a Midoc in the Centre. Many people badly miss the Midoc service in the town, and have to travel to Tullamore or Roscrea for an out of hours GP service.”