Bushmills can be world class foodie destination

Proposal to boost Salmon and Whiskey festival backed

Bushmills can be world class foodie destination

Bushmills - the gastronomic capital of Northern Ireland?

Peter Winter

Reporter:

Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

RAMPING UP Bushmills’ Salmon and Whiskey Festival into a fully fledged celebration of local produce  could turn Causeway Coast and Glens into a “must go foodie destination.”

That was the aspiration behind a notice of motion tabled by UUP councillor Sandra Hunter at a council meeting on Tuesday.

The proposal called on officers to develop plans to ‘enhance’ an already successful annual event.

And while it was backed by the committee, members agreed a DUP amendment ensuring local people were fully involved and that their culture and heritage was also celebrated.

Earlier, Cllr Hunter said Causeway Coast and Glens Council needed to be at the forefront of promoting the agri-food industry.

“We need to do this by setting ourselves apart and showcasing our area as a world class foodie destination,” she said.

*Full story in this week's Chronicle*

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130