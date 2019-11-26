End of an era for Barnish PS?

End of an era for Barnish PS?

A proposal has been made to close the doors at Barnish Primary School, just outside Ballycastle.

A PROPOSAL to shut the doors at Barnish Primary School, outside Ballycastle, has been labelled as “an erosion of Catholic primary education in small rural communities”.

A case for change document prepared by The Council for Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS) showed governors and parents objected to the proposal that the school will close next summer.

They said the decision “represents an erosion of Catholic primary education in small rural communities. This raises serious questions about the vision for Catholic Education and how the estate of Catholic Maintained schools is being managed.”

