St. Olcan’s PS calling for Glenshesk Road to be gritted

THE ARMOY Community Association and Board of Governors at St. Olcan’s Primary School have called on the Department of Infrastructure to grit the Glenshesk Road before a serious accident occurs.



As part of Road Safety Week, the Association has once again issued a rallying call for the stretch of road to be gritted in the winter months after the Department rejected previous applications.



The road is a main travel route for the local community as there are nearby schools, churches and shops, with tourists also using the road to gain access to the iconic Dark Hedges.



Gerry Burns, Secretary of the Armoy Community Association, insists they are “not deterred” in their quest to get the road gritted and argue it is for the benefit for motorists and the wider community.



“For a couple of days in July part of the Glenshesk Road near the village of Armoy is used as a wonderful motor bike racing circuit for our famous Armoy Road Races,” he said.



“The rest of the year it is used by locals and loads of tourists. The dangers of road racing are known and accepted, but the danger of this non gritted Glenshesk Road in snow and ice is also very well known.

