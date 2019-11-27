Gearing up for festive frolics and fun Gearing up for festive frolics and fun

The festive season will officially kick off in many towns like Birr this weekend with a large crowd of revellers set to once again descend on the town for the switching on of the Christmas lights and the arrival of Santa this Friday, November 29.

The Birr Christmas lights group has been busy putting together an exciting line-up of events for the day, beginning at 12 noon with a choral performance of Christmas carols and seasonal ditties in Emmet Square, performed by local school children.

Over the years, this festive spectacle has grown and become a firm favourite with people as the town enjoys an afternoon of magical festive fun, culminating with the switching on the town's lights.

From 3.30pm, Santa's train will be making its way around town and providing much enjoyment for children and adults alike. Along Connaught Street, the big man himself 'Santa' will be in his grotto to greet the little ones. Children can also enjoy festive story reading and much more. Motorists are also advised there will be no parking along Connaught Street, Birr from 8am on Friday morning.

Finally, Dickie Donnelly will get everyone in the festive spirit when he kicks off the celebrations in Emmet Square at 6.15pm before Santa makes a welcome appearance to switch on the town's lights at 6.30pm. This will be followed by the launch of the much loved Birr Review 2019 in Dooly's hotel.

Organisers of Friday's festivities are urging everyone to come along, enjoy the community spirit and help kick-off Christmas in Birr with a bang. The occasion will also give people an opportunity to see all that the town has to offer for Christmas.

Elsewhere, the Cadamstown Christmas lights will be turned on Sunday December 1 at 6pm sharp. . Entertainment will be starting from 5.45p.m. Refreshments will be served in Dempsey’s pub afterwards. The 'Christmas in Crinkill' will take place on Thursday, December 5 where children can visit Santa's grotto in Hassetts from 7pm after the village switches on its lights at 6.30pm. Later in the evening, there will be carol singing in The Thatch at 9pm. Come along and join in the festive fun.

The following week, get in the festive spirit with the whole family by visiting Pilkington's Marquee, Birr. Over 30 traders, barn music, food, disco dome, kids' face painting and of course Santa's visit! The market will take place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8 between 11 and 6pm. Free entry. All proceeds of monster draw to Birr Lions Club.

While in Banagher, a Christmas Market will take place on this Sunday, December 1 from 12 noon to 5pm in Banagher College, Coláiste na Sionna. Free admission. The 'Tribune' has been reliably informed that the town's Christmas lights will be switched on the following weekend, promising to be a great festive occasion. Check out the 'Tribune' next week for more details.

While in Roscrea, the exciting Roscrea Christmas Festival will take place on Saturday, December 7 and December 8 next and it's set to be a bumper two days of visitors and activities for all ages.

Meanwhile inside the 'Tribune' this week, don't forget to check out our special 'Christmas in Roscrea' feature from pages 35 to 46. While, our bumper 'Christmas in Birr' feature will be in our edition, dated Thursday, December 12 next.