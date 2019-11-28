British and Irish rugby legend to open peace playpark at Corrymeela

Irish rugby legend Willie John McBride will open a brand new peace playpark on Monday 2nd December at 11.30am at Corrymeela Centre, 5 Drumaroan Road, Ballycastle BT54 6QU.

"As a British and Irish Lion, I learnt to how play well together with people from very different backgrounds," says Willie.

"I’m delighted to open this playpark so that thousands of children from all walks of life will be able to play together well and make new friends."

Every year Corrymeela welcomes over 5,000 people to its beautiful centre in Ballycastle, enabling them to learn how to live well together onsite and back home in their own communities. Corrymeela is Ireland’s longest serving peace and reconciliation charity and over the years has welcomed a host of well-known people including Mother Theresa, the Dalai Lama and Prince Charles.

"In our increasingly divided world, we’re welcoming more and more people onsite to learn how to build positive relationships with people from different backgrounds," says Tim Magowan, Corrymeela’s Interim Executive Director.

"We are so delighted to now have a wonderful play park which children and families can enjoy together."

The park has been funded by Wooden Spoon, the children’s charity of rugby. Wooden Spoon funds life-changing projects that support children and young people with disabilities or living in disadvantage. Since 1983, the charity has funded more than 1,000 projects, across the UK and Ireland, totalling over £28 million.

"We are delighted to give Corrymeela £35,000 which has funded a brand new helicopter climbing frame and slide," says Paul Magee, Wooden Spoon.

"We hope that this gift will help children and families to make new friends through play".