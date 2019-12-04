Birr Tidy Towns honoured at IPB Pride of Place awards

Birr Tidy Towns was absolutely elated after their continued hard work and dedication within the local community secured the group a Special Award at the All-Ireland 2019 Pride of Place Awards, held in Kilkenny last week.

Representing Birr at the prestigious awards, Birr Tidy Towns took the special award after Pride of Place judges were impressed with how the local community took “enormous and justifiable pride in enhancing the town's built heritage to its full potential”, and whose ongoing work in this area was described as “exemplary”.

900 representatives from counties across Ireland gathered in the Lyrath Estate Hotel, Kilkenny for the awards night on Saturday, November 30 last, hosted by Kilkenny County Council.

Sponsored by IPB, the Pride of Place competition was initiated 18 years ago through a Co-operation Ireland programme to acknowledge the invaluable work undertaken by volunteers and those involved in local community development. It has grown into the largest competition recognising community development achievements on the island of Ireland.

Following the event, Birr Tidy Towns wrote: “This is truly massive recognition for everybody involved. We wouldn't have received this award without the support from all our volunteers, St Brendan's Environmental group, TUS, Birr Municipal District, Birr 20:20, the Sub cafe, Birr Mental Health Centre, Birr Boxing Club, Riverview Resource centre, Birr Theatre & Arts Centre, Birr Castle, Birr Community Growery, the Gardai, Donal Boyd and Birr Christmas Market.”

“We also need to give a big shout out to our non-national friends, who participated in the clubs competition. We would also like to thank our sponsors, partners and schools. It was a long wait since June but to hear our name announced on Saturday last was overwhelming. What a year. A big thanks to the community of Birr for all your support throughout the last number of years and we will treasure 2019.”

The group were absolutely delighted and proud to have represented Birr town in the national Pride of Place Awards 2019. “Winning this special award has really put the icing on the cake after winning a national Tidy Towns silver medal,” they enthused.

This latest award comes on the back of Birr Tidy Towns recently travelling to Blackrock Community Centre in Dundalk to receive three awards from Minister Michael Ring, TD as part of the National Tidy Towns Awards 2019. At the recent ceremony, Birr Tidy Towns were presented with a Fenestration Award, an Endeavour Award and their first ever medal, a silver in their category of this year's National Tidy Towns competition.