British and Irish rugby legend opens peace playpark at Corrymeela

IRISH rugby legend Willie John McBride opened a brand new peace playpark recently at Corrymeela Centre in Ballycastle.



Speaking after the opening, Willie said: “As a British and Irish Lion, I learnt to how play well together with people from very different backgrounds.



“I’m delighted to open this playpark so that thousands of children from all walks of life will be able to play together well and make new friends.”



Every year Corrymeela welcomes over 5,000 people to its beautiful centre in Ballycastle, enabling them to learn how to live well together onsite and back home in their own communities.

