A PUBLIC consultation process on the planned 15-acre Albert Basin Park for Newry is to begin early next year.

The public consultation will help inform initial concept proposals for the major redevelopment scheme, and once finalised, a series of follow-up consultations will also be rolled out.

Over the past year-and-a-half, Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, has been working to scope out the provision of a 15-acre park at the site as part of a wider regeneration scheme and strategic project for the Newry area.

The project has now been included in the draft corporate plan for the 2019-23 for Council, which identifies Albert Basin Park as a prinicipal project giving further momentum to the scheme.

20 years after securing city status, there are plans for major redevelopment of Newry, of which the Albert Basin Park development is just one part.

There are plans for a new theatre and conference space, with a civic hub also to be built.

The theatre plan will see the demolition and rebuilding of the existing Sean Hollywood Arts Centre, linking it to the Town Hall and utilising an area of wasteland that sits between the two.

The civic hub will see more than 200 council staff relocated into a city centre facility, built upon what is now the cathedral car park.

There are also plans for a multi-storey car park to be developed nearby on the former site of the North Street flats.