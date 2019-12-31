Firmus Energy announce significant investment in Limavady

Firmus Energy announce significant investment in Limavady
LOCAL natural gas supplier firmus energy has outlined its investment of over £253k in the Limavady area in the final half of 2019.

The local investment formed part of a wider £10.3 million construction programme across Northern Ireland and work is already underway to extend the network further and connect new properties.

Established in 2006, firmus energy supplies gas to over 95,000 homes and businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

