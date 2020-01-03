Birr-Roscrea unit Order of Malta member awards recognise hard work and dedication of volunteers

The members of the Birr-Roscrea unit of the Order of Malta Ireland Ambulance Corps met for their inaugural annual member awards to highlight the good work of the unit's fantastic volunteers trhoughout the year.

The event took place in Dooly’s hotel, Birr on December 5 last and was attended by regional director Commandant Mark Finley and special guest Rev. Janet White-Spunner.

Officer in Charge Adjutant Gary Doherty explained to the 'Tribune' that he felt that an evening set aside to “say the simple words 'thank you' was well over due for the hardworking volunteers of the unit. “I wanted to arrange the event to align with International Volunteer Day, December 5th,” he said.

Every member of the unit was thanked individually and presented with a customised certificate of gratitude. Following this, certificates and medals were issued to Vol. Niamh Troy and Vol. Jackie Dillon from Roscrea and Vol. Rebecca Gaye, Vol. Andrea Cooke and Vol. Ciara Murtagh from Birr for special recognition of their efforts outside of normal unit activity. There was a meaningful address from Janet White-Spunner on the importance and fulfilment of volunteering. She spoke of the joy of giving your time without expecting anything in return and commended the unit, especially youth members on their dedication to the communities of Birr and Roscrea. A presentation was made to newly qualified nurse Cpl. Michael Cashen from Birr and newly qualified Emergency Medical Technician Vol. Andrea Cooke from Birr. An award for Community outreach was presented to Cpl. Catherine Abbott and Vol. Louise Murphy for the excellent patient transfer service they provide along with other members of their team for people in the community.

An award was presented to Vol. Cian Long, Birr for ‘Youth Member of the Year’ for his dedication and commitment to the Order of Malta. Member of the year was given to Adj. Louise Murphy for her endless dedication to the mentoring and training of others, her service to the community an

d her insight and leadership within the unit. Commandant Mark Finley, regional director ended the evening with an address highlighting the exceptional work done by the Birr Roscrea unit under its new management and commended the management team for their gallant efforts. He made a presentation to Adj. Louise Murphy for thirty years of service to the Order of Malta and a citation from the Irish Association of the Order of Malta to Vol. Cian Long who was quick to action during an RTC in Birr in June.

The evening was very much enjoyed by all and was a necessary one to highlight the good work of these volunteers from Birr and Roscrea who often provide such excellent care without any thanks or recognition.