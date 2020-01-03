Christmas Tractor Run rolls through, raising funds for local causes



From the 'Flying Snowman' to the 'Reindeer of North Tipperary', the recent spectacular 'Christmas Tractors of Nenagh' parade rolled through town with proceeds going to two very worthy local causes – farm accident support network, Embrace Farm, and the recovery of Shinrone boy, Billy Goulding.

Hosted by the Agricultural Contractors of North Tipperary and the Ballycommon Sponsored Ride, a non-for-profit organisation, this second year wasn't the original but it was certainly the best. The spectacle was the highlight of Christmas in Nenagh and a huge crowd was amazed by the lighting extravaganza on December 21 last.

A truly spectacular sight, both the crowds and the cavalcade were certainly bigger this year as kids, both young and old, thronged the streets of the town for this wonderful example of a community coming together to raise funds for two very worthy local causes.

Many spectators were even certain the amazing multi-coloured lights could be seen from space. The cavalcade included a home-grown tribute to Shane McGowan with organisers excelling themselves this year, all in aid of Embrace Farm and 'Billy's Recovery Story'. The event was also supported by the Nenagh Chamber of Commerce, the local council and businesses to bring families into the town for this wonderful sight so close to Christmas.

Embrace Farm supports those affected by farming accidents, both fatal and serious injuries. Unfortunately, statistics show that one farmer is killed nearly every two weeks in Ireland with over 290 lives lost in the last ten years alone. It offers emotional support to families after they suddenly find their lives changed forever after an accident. It holds an annual remembrance service, residential counselling services and support groups. Practical advice is also offered for families picking up the pieces after such a life changing event. For further information, visit www.embracefarm.com.

Proceeds of this fantastic event also went to 'Billy's Recovery Story'. Billy is a lovely young boy from Shinrone, who was left paralysed after he contracted a virus when he was younger. The funds raised from this recent event will go a long way towards helping Billy's parents, Eileen and Victor, in continuing to provide him with much needed support and care as he grows up. You can read more about 'Billy's Recovery Story' on Facebook.