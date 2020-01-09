Brave Cloghan girl wanted to make some little girl happy for Christmas

Eleven year old Aoibhé Delaney from Cloghan made a brave decision to have her lovely long hair, cut and donated to the charity The Little Princess Trust.

It all began last year when her friend Grace McIntosh cut her hair and donated it for charity and this greatly inspired the young Aoibhé to do the same. ‘I looked it up on u-tube after Grace had hers donated and decided there and then that I was going to do it too’ she said. She then explained that there are young girls who are having cancer treatment and have no hair as a result. ‘I want to make some little girl happy for Christmas by creating a wig while she is unable to grow her own hair’ she said. When you love your hair, it’s a very brave decision to make, to have it cut, so when asked if she will miss her hair, she replied very bravely, ‘sure it’s only hair, it’ll grow back down again and it’s for something good’.

In preparation for the day when the scissors would be introduced, Aoibhí, who was very proud of her lovely long shining hair, went to the hairdresser every Saturday for the last year, to have her hair in perfect condition for the day when it was time to do the big cut. Aoibhé also wanted to raise some money so the word was spread on Sunday that the cut was happening on Monday, December 16 last and over a 24 hour period, she raised €316.00.

On Wednesday afternoon, that had gone up to €350. The Cloghan NS pupil said all her friends supported her, especially her junior Foroige friends who arrived in St. Mary’s Hall to watch the event happening and to encourage her on. ‘I would like to raise €400 if I could’ she said. There’s no doubt that she will!

The Little Princess Trust provides free, real-hair wigs for young cancer sufferers or for children and young people experiencing the devastating effects of hair loss due to cancer treatment and alopecia in the UK and Ireland, up to the age of 24. Wigs are funded or provided free of charge by the charity. They also fund pioneering, life-saving research into childhood cancers. Based in the UK it’s a charity that provides real hair wigs to children. If you are thinking of donating your hair to this charity, it must be at least 7 inches. They ask that you grow it longer (for example, 12 inches) if you can. You can tie your hair into at least four to six sections for a more generous donation. You can lose up to 4 inches of hair when pulled into one single ponytail.