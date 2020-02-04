Almost 4,000 patients attend ED in one month

ALMOST 4,000 patients attended Causeway Hospital's emergency department in December last year, compared with 3,791 in December 2018.



Province-wide Monday was the busiest day of the week in EDs, with the highest number of attendances arriving between 11am and 11.59am.



Sunday was the least busy day during December 2019, with the highest number of attendances arriving between 12am and 12.59am.



Latest statistics show that the busiest hour of the day during December 2019 was between 11am and 11.59am and the least busy hour was between 5am to 5.59am.

