LIMAVADY WOLFHOUNDS PROGRESS WITH GOOD VICTORY AGAINST URNEY

Ulster Football Junior League Round Three

Urney ............................ 1-11

Limavady Wolfhounds .. 3-07

LIMAVADY got over the line with a goal in the closing stages of this Ulster League game to allow progression to the knockout phase of the competition.

The wet and windy weather made conditions difficult for this early morning fixture. The cross field wind meant that neither side had much of an advantage. The sides were going point for point for most of the first half and the scores remained close. Limavady had a punched goal from Sheagh McLaughlin around the 20 minute mark which opened the game up. Limavady had a goal disallowed soon after.

Approaching half-time, Limavady appeared to be in control leading by two points but it was Urney who got a goal just before the half-time whistle and ended the half one point in the lead.

The beginning of the second half saw Urney get a slight upper hand pointing scores regularly, pushing their lead to four but they were racking up several wides. Limavady again had a goal disallowed in the second half but goals from Harry Butcher and Cormac Quigley saved the game for Limavady and allowed for a hard fought victory on a day that was tough to play flowing football.

LIMAVADY: 1. Dean McInnes, 2. Matthew King, 3. Tom Deery, 4. Callum Carten, 5. Jamie McLaughlin, 6. Conor Boyd, 7. Aaron McGregor, 8. Conor McGregor, 9. Ben Deery, 10. Harry Butcher, 11. Richard King, 12. Sheagh McLaughlin, 13. David Brolly, 14. Cormac Quigley, 15. Oisin Hassan.

Scorers: Cormac Quigley 1-02, Sheagh McLaughlin 1-00, Harry Butcher 1-00, Richard King 0-02, David Brolly 0-01, Oisin Hassan 0-01.

Substitutes used: Mickey McVeigh, Mark Gormley.