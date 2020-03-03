'Snowball altercation' in Limavady leads to police conduct inquiry

Northern Ireland's police ombudsman is investigating the conduct of an off-duty police officer in Limavady who appeared to restrain a teenage boy after a snowball was thrown at his vehicle.

A video of the incident, which occurred in Limavady town on 27 February, has been shared over 100,000 times online.

It shows the officer confronting the 14-year-old in a local shop.

According to the BBC website, The police watchdog said it was investigating the incident.

"We are investigating an altercation involving a police officer and a schoolboy," said a spokesman for the police ombudsman.

He added: "Our investigators have begun the process of gathering evidence to assess the appropriateness of the officer's actions during the incident."