Investigation launched into double Oakvale Park shootings

A FAMILY has escaped serious injury after their home was targeted in a shooting in the early hours of this morning.

A woman in her forties, a man in his thirties and a teenage male were inside the property at the time of the incident, which happened in the Oakvale Park area of Coleraine. A separate shooting occurred in the same area four hours later.

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “Shortly after 4:10am, it was reported that a shot was fired through the front window of a house in the area.

“Shortly before 8:30am, it was reported to police that a number of shots had been fired at another property in the Oakvale Park area overnight. No one was inside the property, but damage was reported to a living room window at the front of the property.

“These reckless acts in a residential area shows the complete disregard for members of the local community who live here. Those responsible have absolutely no justification for their actions and have no support within the area.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents," added Det Insp McKenna.

“We would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 123 06/03/20. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”