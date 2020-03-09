Barry's Amusements to open for 2020 season

Barry's Amusements in Portrush.

A statement released on behalf of the Trufelli family, owners of Barry’s Amusements, Portrush revealed that the premises are to open in the coming months.

The Trufelli family have announced that Barry’s Amusements will open for business as usual across the 2020 season.

The business remains for sale as a going concern and, while there has been strong interest, this process takes time.

The Trufelli family continued their statement by thanking their employees and customers for their continued patience and messages of goodwill over recent months.

