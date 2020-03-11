Bishop of Clogher is new Armagh Archbishop

IT has been announced that the Rt Revd John McDowell, Bishop of Clogher, has been elected by the House of Bishops as the new Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland.

His predecessor, Archbishop Richard Clarke, retired on February 2 this year.

Sixty-four-year-old Bishop McDowell was ordained in 1996 and has served as Bishop of Clogher since 2011. He was previously Rector of St Mark’s, Dundela, in East Belfast (2002–2011), Rector of Ballyrashane (1999–2002), and Curate of Antrim (1996–1999). He has also served as an Honorary Secretary of the General Synod (2008–2011) and is currently Chairman of the Church of Ireland’s Commission for Christian Unity and Dialogue.

Speaking on his election, Bishop McDowell said: "I am overwhelmed by the confidence which my fellow bishops have placed in me to fill this ancient office.

"I look forward to working with them in the time to come and to serving the people of the Diocese of Armagh and the Church of Ireland in whatever way I can."

A Church of Ireland spokesperson said the translation will take effect from Tuesday, April 28, and the enthronement date will be announced in due course. Upon taking up his responsibilities as Archbishop of Armagh, Bishop McDowell will be the 106th in the succession of abbots, bishops and archbishops of Armagh since St Patrick.